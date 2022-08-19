Search

19 Aug 2022

Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak and says Liz Truss is on ‘holiday from reality’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 10:25 PM

Michael Gove has endorsed Rishi Sunak to be the next Conservative leader, accusing Liz Truss of taking a “holiday from reality” with her tax plans.

The former Cabinet minister suggested the Foreign Secretary’s proposals would put “the stock options of FTSE 100 executives” before the nation’s poorest people

Mr Gove said he does not expect to return to frontbench politics, as he backed the underdog in the race to replace Boris Johnson in No 10.

Writing in the Times, he said: “I do not expect to be in government again. But it was the privilege of my life to spend 11 years in the cabinet under three prime ministers. I know what the job requires. And Rishi has it.”

He added: “And here I am deeply concerned that the framing of the leadership debate by many has been a holiday from reality. The answer to the cost of living crisis cannot be simply to reject further ‘handouts’ and cut tax.

“Proposed cuts to national insurance would favour the wealthy, and changes to corporation tax apply to big businesses, not small entrepreneurs.

“I cannot see how safeguarding the stock options of FTSE 100 executives should ever take precedence over supporting the poorest in our society, but at a time of want it cannot be the right priority.”

Mr Gove, who backed Kemi Badenoch earlier in the contest, said he does not believe Ms Truss’s “prospectus is the right answer for the world we face”.

“It does not address the fundamental problems of potential neglected, productivity suppressed and the vulnerable suffering the most,” he wrote.

Mr Gove hit out at those who have recently backed Ms Truss, labelling them the “SW1 consensus” who predict she is the most likely candidate to win.

“A bandwagon is clattering down Whitehall with eager new adherents clambering aboard,” Mr Gove said.

