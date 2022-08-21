Search

21 Aug 2022

Tyson Fury says cousin stabbed to death and appeals for knife crime to stop

Tyson Fury says cousin stabbed to death and appeals for knife crime to stop

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Aug 2022 5:55 PM

Tyson Fury has called for an end to knife crime as he said his cousin Rico Burton had died after suffering a stab wound to the neck.

In a post on social media the heavyweight boxing champion said his cousin was “stabbed in the neck” and called on the Government to “bring higher sentencing for knife crime”.

Writing on Instagram, Fury said: “My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck this is becoming ridiculous … idiots carry knives. This needs to stop.”

Fury added: “Asap, UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it’s a pandemic & you don’t know how bad it is until [it’s] 1 of your own!

“Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment … RIP RICO BURTON may the lord God grant you a good place in heven [sic]. see you soon.”

The Manchester Evening News reported that Mr Burton had died in the early hours of Sunday morning following an incident in Altrincham and Greater Manchester Police had launched a murder investigation.

The MEN reported that a 17-year-old boy had suffered serious injuries in the same incident at around 3.30am in Railway Street in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, Trafford.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of section 18 assault and remained in custody, the MEN said.

Greater Manchester Police said two males had been arrested in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old man at Goose Green, Altrincham, on Sunday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media