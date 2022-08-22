Search

22 Aug 2022

British woman fighting for life after being hit by lightning on Croatian beach

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 6:54 PM

A British mother’s life is “in danger” after she was reportedly struck by lightning on a beach in Croatia.

Local police in Split, on the Adriatic coast, were called to reports that a woman had been injured by a lightning strike on Kasjuni beach at 3.15pm on Saturday.

She received medical treatment and was taken to hospital where she is being kept for further treatment.

A statement added: “Her life is in danger.

“An investigation will be conducted at the scene and all the circumstances of this accident are being determined.”

The woman, said to be a 48-year-old British national, had been sunbathing with her daughter when a thunderstorm moved in, according to MailOnline.

She was struck and knocked unconscious as they tried to reach a nearby hotel, before her daughter’s screams alerted a medic who was dealing with a bike accident in a triathlon taking place nearby, it is reported.

An official from the Marjenski Dir triathlon told MailOnline: “The woman was struck close to the beach and fortunately for her one of our on-call medics who was attending the event managed to revive her.

“He was close by dealing with a bike accident that had just taken place and when he heard the screams he rushed over to help the woman and he stabilised her until the ambulance arrived.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are providing support to the family of a British national in Croatia and are in contact with the local authorities.”

