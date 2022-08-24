Anne Heche to be laid to rest ‘among her peers’ at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Anne Heche’s sons say their mother will be laid to rest “among her peers” at the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Homer Laffoon, 20, and Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, said the outpouring of kindness following their mother’s death had shown them that she also belonged “to her fans” and the entertainment community.

It comes after Heche was “peacefully taken off life support” on August 14, nine days after a serious car crash in which she suffered a severe anoxic brain injury.

She was reportedly cremated on August 18 and is due to be interred in the cemetery.

“My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit,” the boys said in a statement, shared with the PA news agency via a representative.

“We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers.

“Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events.

“She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages.”

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery is the final resting place of stars including Judy Garland, Burt Reynolds, Mickey Rooney and Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on set while filming the movie Rust with actor Alec Bladwin, is also interred there.

Heche’s cause of death was later revealed to be due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, and ruled as an accident.