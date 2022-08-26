Just Stop Oil protesters target London petrol stations

Climate group Just Stop Oil said 51 of its supporters are disrupting seven petrol stations across central London.
In some locations, activists rendered fuel pumps unusable by breaking their display glass or covering them with spray paint.
At others they blocked access by sitting on the road with banners.
The action started at 6am.
The group has repeatedly protested against oil use in recent days, including at service stations on the M25 motorway.
