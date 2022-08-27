Search

28 Aug 2022

Government launches scheme to promote next generation of UK artists globally

Government launches scheme to promote next generation of UK artists globally

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Aug 2022 1:25 AM

British contemporary artists are set to benefit from a new five-year acquisitions project which will see their work displayed across embassies and government buildings around the world.

The Government Art Collection (GAC) is launching the scheme, known as X-UK, to showcase British creativity and further promote the country’s creative sector.

The collection, which is part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), will work with networks from across the UK to identify the next generation of artistic stars.

Arts Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “This fantastic new scheme will shine a light on the UK’s brilliant up-and-coming artists and promote our cutting-edge creative industries on the world stage. 

“The five-year X-UK project aims to be a true reflection of every part of the United Kingdom and will bring some of our most exciting artists to audiences in more than 125 countries.”

The X-UK project initially ran as a pilot scheme when more than 90 pieces by 45 contemporary visual artists were acquired for the collection between 2020 and 2021.

Those works are now on display in government buildings around the country and internationally in British embassies and residences including Paris, Ankara, The Holy See in Rome and 10 Downing Street.

The pilot showcased the impact on an artist’s career by helping to bring their art to new audiences and raising their profiles.

Glasgow-based artist Alberta Whittle went on to represent Scotland at the 59th Biennale di Venezia in 2022 and has pieces on display in the National Galleries of Scotland.

Meanwhile, the acquisition of work by Manish Harijan led to him being granted a global talent visa by the British Council and Ghanian-born artist Harold Offeh saw his art join a national collection for the first time in his career.

Contemporary visual artist Harijan said: “Coming from the foothills of the Himalayas in Nepal, this is a valuable opportunity that has opened doors for me into the art world.

“Connecting with important art networks like CVAN Yorkshire and Humber, who nominated me to the Government Art Collection, has been inspiring, and following the acquisition of my work by the collection, the British Council granted me a global talent visa.”

Contemporary visual artist Offeh said: “As a Cambridge-based artist, having my work selected for the Government Art Collection was a huge boost. The recognition and validation of my practice has been extremely encouraging and I’m excited to be part of a national collection for the first time.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media