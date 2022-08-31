Search

31 Aug 2022

Learning disabled children 11 times more likely to die prematurely, study finds

Learning disabled children 11 times more likely to die prematurely, study finds

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 11:55 AM

Children with learning disabilities are at least 11 times more likely to die prematurely compared with their peers, new research has found.

Deaths from causes which were considered treatable were also 16 times higher for children and young people with learning disabilities, according to the academic study.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has pledged the Scottish Government will use its findings to “inform our work on reducing health inequalities for people with learning disabilities”.

Ministers had commissioned the Scottish Learning Disabilities Observatory, based at the Glasgow University’s School of Health and Wellbeing, to undertake the research.

It found some of the more common causes of deaths amongst youngsters with learning disabilities included epilepsy, choking and respiratory infection.

The large-scale study compared Scottish Census 2011 data for 7,247 children with learning disabilities with that of 156,439 children without such conditions.

Researchers then linked data for these youngsters to the death register going up to 2020 to ascertain the number of deaths and the causes of these for both groups.

Dr Laura Hughes-Mccormack, who led the study, said afterwards that targeted improvements in care should be developed for those with learning disabilities.

She stated: “Children and young people with learning disabilities in Scotland are facing an 11-fold increased risk of premature death and these are often deaths from treatable or preventable illnesses such as chest infections or epilepsy.”

Jenny Whinnett, whose learning disabled son Craig died at the age of 21 from pneumonia, said: “Craig had many health challenges, most due to his body distortion that caused him to suffer respiratory failure.

“I found out too late about 24-hour postural care which could have extended his life by protecting his body shape and protecting him from respiratory illness.

“No-one should have their life shortened like Craig because their body shape isn’t protected.”

Mr Yousaf said: “Unfortunately we know that people with learning disabilities can face huge health inequalities and poorer health than the rest of the population.

“We commissioned the Scottish Learning Disabilities Observatory to undertake this research to help us understand the causes of death. We will use the findings to inform our work on reducing health inequalities for people with learning disabilities.”

The Health Secretary said previous research had led the Scottish Government to develop and introduce annual health checks for those with learning disabilities, adding that £2 million had been given to NHS boards to implement this.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media