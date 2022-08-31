Search

01 Sept 2022

NHS calls for volunteers as it relaunches Covid booster programme

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

The NHS is calling for volunteers as it relaunches the Covid-19 booster programme ahead of the winter months.

The initiative will target those clinically at risk from the virus and people aged 50 and over, a total of 26 million people, NHS England said.

Steward volunteers help at vaccination sites with non-clinical tasks, including moving patients through the process and identifying people who require additional support.

Shifts are flexible across a variety of centres around England, and can be booked with the GoodSAM mobile phone app.

Expenses are covered and no qualifications are required.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of the Royal Voluntary Service, said the volunteers are a “huge asset” to the NHS.

“Steward volunteers are a huge asset to the NHS and our communities”, she said.

“We are extremely proud of the tremendous contribution that they have made to keep our nation safe to date.

“Ahead of the upcoming booster rollout, the NHS now needs more people to step forward and join the remarkable team of volunteers in this incredibly rewarding steward volunteering role.

“Any time you can offer at all will make an invaluable difference to the health of the most vulnerable people in your community this winter.”

One NHS volunteer, Chitra Acharya, said it was one of the most rewarding things she has ever done.

“I have particularly enjoyed doing my bit as a steward volunteer to help protect my community from Covid, and I have met some brilliant people along the way,” she said.

“I will be continuing in my role for as long as I’m needed as it’s one of the most rewarding things I have ever done.”

