Search

01 Sept 2022

Ovo founder unveils energy crisis plan and calls for urgent action

Ovo founder unveils energy crisis plan and calls for urgent action

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 10:55 AM

The founder of gas and electricity supplier Ovo Energy has outlined proposals calling on the Government to provide help with bills which would offer the most support to the poorest families.

Stephen Fitzpatrick has put forward a 10-point action plan to deal with the energy crisis, which would see support taper off for high earners using more electricity.

Under the plan, every household would get some help towards bills, but with low-income families being prioritised in a similar way to how the tax-free allowance works.

He is also urging the Government to bring forward support measures, saying the £400 help towards bills – and up to another £650 for those on qualifying benefits – should be made in full before Christmas.

Mr Fitzpatrick told the BBC that helping low-income families with energy bills “has to be the first order of business” for the next prime minister.

“If we don’t use every available moment over the next 12 weeks to solve this, we are going to see a winter like never before, with people going hungry and going cold and the NHS being overwhelmed by the health impacts of the energy crisis,” he said.

It comes after industry regulator Ofgem last week confirmed that energy bills for the 24 million British households on the price cap will rise by 80% in October from £1,971 to £3,549.

Further eye-watering increases in the cap are due in January and April.

The Resolution Foundation warned on Thursday that the next prime minister’s time in office looks set to be dominated by the “terrifying” prospect of the biggest squeeze in living standards for a century.

Inflation is already running at 10.1% but the Bank of England has forecast that higher gas prices will push the Consumer Prices Index above 13% by the end of the year.

Citigroup warned last week that inflation could hit 18.6% in January, the highest in almost half a century, while some experts are even predicting it could surge past 20% in the UK as the energy crisis mounts.

The action proposed by Ovo – the UK’s third largest energy firm – also calls for the higher charges faced by pre-payment customers to be scrapped as it branded them a “poverty penalty”.

The group added that the standing charge, which customers pay regardless of their energy use, should be abolished, arguing that it is “the single biggest source of customer confusion on energy bills, and causes the greatest resentment”.

It also unveiled a £50 million support plan for its own 4.5 million customers, including debt repayment holidays for all prepayment meter customers, a 200% increase in emergency top-up credit for customers on a pre-payment meter, as well as free technology and services, such as smart thermostats and boiler checks.

Mr Fitzpatrick said: “Important and difficult decisions need to be made quickly. Some of these will need to take immediate effect, some in the months and years ahead. But we must start now.

“At Ovo, we will continue to play an active role in proposing solutions, and putting our customers’ interests at the heart of the response.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media