01 Sept 2022

Town councillor dies seven months after attack in home that killed his wife

Town councillor dies seven months after attack in home that killed his wife

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 12:40 PM

A town councillor who was left with critical injuries after a “horrendous” attack at his home which also led to the death of his wife, has now died.

Ken Walker, 88, suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident at his home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover in Derbyshire on January 14.

His wife Freda Walker, 86, was discovered with fatal injuries and later found to have died from head injuries and airway obstruction.

Vasile Culea, 33, was charged with Mrs Walker’s murder and Mr Walker’s attempted murder and has pleaded not guilty.

Derbyshire Police said Mr Walker died on Monday at Mansfield’s Kingsmill Hospital but a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death has not yet been carried out.

Further charges have not yet been brought in respect of Mr Walker’s death.

The current charges allege Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, murdered Mrs Walker on January 14 and attempted to murder Mr Walker on the same date.

A concerned neighbour found the couple at the property in Station Road at 9am on January 15.

Police previously said one of their leading lines of inquiry was that the incident was a suspected burglary.

Mr Walker’s family have been informed of his death, the force added.

Culea, who is due to stand trial at Derby Crown Court on October 4, was remanded into custody during his last court appearance.

