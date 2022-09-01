Search

01 Sept 2022

Notting Hill Carnival remains part of fabric of London despite violence – mayor

01 Sept 2022 4:25 PM

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has appealed for witnesses to the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old rapper at Notting Hill Carnival to come forward, and voiced support for the event despite the violence.

Mr Khan described the cultural celebration as “a really important part of the fabric of London”, and thanked the emergency services for overseeing it.

There were seven reported stabbings at Notting Hill Carnival on Monday evening, including the fatal knifing of Bristol-based rapper TKorStretch, whose real name is Takayo Nembhard.

The other six alleged stabbings resulted in non-fatal injuries.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Thursday, Mr Khan thanked the emergency services, adding: “Unfortunately a 21-year-old lost his life on Monday night.

“I would appeal to anybody who may have seen what happened to contact the police, contact Crimestoppers.

“The police worked incredibly hard.

“No crime is excusable, whether it’s during a carnival or at another time, it’s really important if anybody saw anything they support the police in their investigation they’re conducting.

“The carnival has been going on for 56 years now, it’s a really important part of the fabric of London, a really important part of the cultural calendar, organised by the community.

“We support the community, and City Hall will carry on supporting the community in future carnivals.”

Mr Nembhard’s death was confirmed by his manager, Chris Patrick, who said the rapper had been visiting the carnival with his sister and friends.

Oshian Edwards, who said she was his partner and expecting his baby, paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “Takayo my sweet beautiful boy, all I can ask is why over and over again. You was the most kind hearted, loving, funny and caring person.”

A family member at Mr Nembhard’s home in Bristol requested they be given privacy to grieve for him.

Mr Nembhard had also been a talented schoolboy footballer, spending time as an academy player for Bristol Rovers.

