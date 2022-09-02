Search

02 Sept 2022

Anne-Marie Trevelyan: UK-Australia trade crucial for growth and ‘liberty’

Anne-Marie Trevelyan: UK-Australia trade crucial for growth and ‘liberty’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 7:30 AM

The International Trade Secretary has said the UK-Australia trade deal is crucial for both economic growth in the two countries and to safeguard “shared values” while on a visit to the Commonwealth nation.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan was speaking to the Australian-British Chamber of Commerce on the final day of her visit on Friday.

She said the UK and Australia must build on the new trade deal as part of the UK’s post-Brexit era, but also to “stand up for liberty”, referencing the war in Ukraine and “the rules-based international order”.

“We welcome Australia’s ongoing commitment to a free, stable and open Indo-Pacific region based on the rule of law, human rights, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she said.

She is the first Cabinet minister to travel to the country since it elected a new government in May.

She met with her counterpart Don Farrell in Adelaide to promote the UK-Australia trade deal, estimated to be worth £2.3 billion to the UK economy by the Government.

In the speech to Australian political and business leaders, Ms Trevelyan said: “Our friendship with Australia is more important than ever.

“Together, we show the world that we will stand up for liberty, that we fight back against tyranny, and we will defend our societies’ shared values.”

Official estimates suggest the trade deal could produce an increase of as much as 0.08% of gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of the size of the economy – in the long run.

“Almost every day there is an example of a new commercial or investment deal between our nations,” Ms Trevelyan added.

Previous estimates had suggested a boost to GDP of between 0.01% and 0.02%.

Ms Trevelyan suggested the agreement would provide lower prices and more choice to British consumers.

A cross-party group of MPs, the Commons International Trade Committee, has previously questioned whether the agreement would result in a noticeable reduction in prices.

Other critics fear the deal could undermine UK farmers, who may be unable to match the prices of Australian goods.

The UK is also applying to join an Indo-Pacific trade bloc, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), made up of 11 countries with a combined GDP of £9 trillion.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media