Search

03 Sept 2022

Charles opens new archway to mark Queen’s jubilee at Braemar Gathering

Charles opens new archway to mark Queen’s jubilee at Braemar Gathering

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

The Prince of Wales has officially opened a new structure celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as he arrived at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering on Saturday.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, cut a heather rope to mark the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway structure as he joined spectators at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park for the annual Highland Games event.

The Queen, who has been suffering from mobility problems since last autumn, was not in attendance.

The gathering takes place just a short distance from Balmoral, the royals’ summer residence.

The archway, planned by The Prince’s Foundation and The Braemar Royal Highland Society, was constructed using granite stone bases cut from nearby Invercauld Quarry and four timber pillars donated by the Balmoral, Mar Lodge, Invercauld, and Birkhall estates.

Welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay along with the Princess Royal, compere Robert Lovie told the crowd: “Like the rest of the country and the Commonwealth this year we have all taken the greatest of pride in celebrating Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Here at Braemar the society has so much to celebrate – bringing together the joy of both Her Majesty’s 70 years as our Queen and 70 years as patron to the society and this gathering.

“Her Majesty’s remarkable reign and lifelong dedication to the country and the Commonwealth has given us great cause to come together to celebrate.

“By way of creating a lasting tribute in her jubilee year, the society has built the new jubilee archway in the entrance to this famous field that will forever stand proud to remind us of the Queen and her 70 years of service, along with her love of these games and this beautiful part of Scotland that she has enjoyed throughout her life as her Highland home.

“May we ask His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay to relay to Her Majesty at Balmoral Castle that we miss her presence today and send to the Queen our warmest Highland greetings from everyone attending this gathering today.”

Camilla and Anne were then each presented with heather posies from 10-year-old Chloe Guy and 12-year-old Cassie Stewart respectively, who are both members of the Braemar Royal Highland Society’s dancing class, before the games got under way.

Crowds from across the globe gathered to watch competitors take part in events such as the caber toss, hammer throw, and tug-of-war.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media