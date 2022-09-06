Search

06 Sept 2022

Sussex murder suspect released on conditional bail

Sussex murder suspect released on conditional bail

A man arrested on suspicion of murder in a West Sussex town has been released on conditional bail.

Sussex Police says it wants to “resolve things as quickly and effectively” as possible after the victim, a 49-year-old man, was found dead on Storrington High Street on Sunday morning.

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage that was driving along Old Mill Drive or the High Street between 8.30am and 9.30am.

The force says there will continue to be a heightened police presence in the area as detectives continue their investigation.

A 78-year-old man, said to be known to the victim, who was arrested on Sunday has been released on conditional bail until October 3.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme said: “This is a tragic incident and while we will continue to thoroughly investigate the circumstances, I am keen to resolve things as quickly and effectively for all involved.

“I would like to ask anyone driving in the vicinity of Old Mill Drive and the High Street on Sunday morning to check their dashcam footage and send us anything which could help the investigation.

“At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to the cause of death with a post-mortem expected to take place later this week.

“I would like to thank the public for their continued support of this investigation.”

Sussex Police believes there is no risk to the wider community following the incident.

Anyone with information which could help detectives is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Kingscross, or reported anonymously to charity Crimestoppers.

