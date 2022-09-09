Search

09 Sept 2022

Royal website, churches and local councils open books of condolence for Queen

Royal website, churches and local councils open books of condolence for Queen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 11:25 AM

Books of condolence for the Queen are being opened in churches, theatres and local authorities across the country as well as on the royal website.

The royal family added its “Book of Condolence” to the official website, allowing people from all over the world to send messages of support.

The website states: “A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.”

There will be no physical books of condolence at any of the royal residences.

Local councils across the UK have also set up books for people to write messages of support – some physically and others online.

Portsmouth City Council, Derby Council, Preston City Council, Nottingham City Council, Lancashire County Council and Glasgow County council are among those who have already set up books for local residents to sign.

Elsewhere, the Church of England website has opened an online memorial book and encourages people to light a virtual candle for the Queen.

The Central Council of Church Bell Ringers also encouraged parishes to open books of condolences as it recommended tolling muffled bells for one hour from noon on Friday.

Birmingham’s St Philip’s Cathedral, Guildford Cathedral and Wakefield Cathedral are among those hosting books of condolence for visitors to sign.

Theatres across the country are also opening books of condolences as well as dimming their lights, observing a minute’s silence and playing the national anthem prior to performances as mark of their respect.

