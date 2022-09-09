Search

10 Sept 2022

Dolly Parton leads tributes from US artists who met and performed for the Queen

Dolly Parton leads tributes from US artists who met and performed for the Queen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 11:58 PM

Dolly Parton has led tributes from US artists who had the “honour” of performing for and meeting the Queen during her lengthy reign, praising her “grace and strength”.

Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick and Barbra Streisand also paid tribute to the Queen, with Ross saying she “devoted her life to her country and to the service of others”.

Sharing a picture of the pair, Parton recalled their meeting more than four decades ago.

“I had the honor of meeting and performing for Queen Elizabeth II on my trip to London in 1977,” she wrote on Instagram.

“She carried herself with grace and strength her entire life.

“May she Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time. Love, Dolly.”

Ross said she was happy to have performed during the recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations, where she appeared alongside British talent including Sir Rod Stewart.

“Thank You to Her Majesty, The Queen,” she said.

“She devoted her life to her country and to the service of others. I am happy I was able to say thank you to Her Majesty at this year’s Platinum Jubilee.

“With love and condolences to all of her family, we all celebrate her life.”

Warwick, who performed for the Queen in 1968 said the monarch had greeted her “graciously” during their encounter.

“The transition of the Queen of England saddens me as I had the opportunity of meeting and performing for her.

“She graciously greeted me with knowledge of my recordings naming I Say A Little Prayer as a favorite.

“Condolences to her family and the citizens of the United Kingdom.”

Streisand said that the Queen had been “a constant for us all”.

“Sad to hear about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” she wrote.

“She was a constant for us all. Respected around the world. May she rest in peace. Barbra.”

The official Twitter account of Frank Sinatra, who met the Queen in 1958 and 1983 before his death in 1998, also sent condolences.

“Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth II. Her legacy, integrity, and grace will forever live in our hearts,” a short tribute read.

“Frank Sinatra Enterprises sends our deepest condolences to her loved ones and family. God save the King.”

US singers to have previously performed for the Queen include Alicia Keys and Lady Gaga.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media