10 Sept 2022

Queen helped ‘heal the wounds of conflict’ during reign, says defence chief

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Sept 2022 10:55 AM

The Queen helped to “heal the wounds of conflict” during her reign as monarch, the Chief of the Defence Staff has said.

In a video message released by the Ministry of Defence on Saturday, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin highlighted her visits to Germany, Japan and Ireland as he described her as “the most magnificent ambassador for our country”.

Delivering his tribute, he said: “There were moments of solemn duty – none more so than each November at The Cenotaph, when Her Majesty led the nation in remembrance.

“But there were moments of great warmth and informality too.

“It is often said that the Queen’s happiest days were with the Duke of Edinburgh in Malta in the late 1940s living among the naval families.

“Her Majesty enjoyed the company of her armed forces – there was an instant rapport and a mutual respect, often accompanied by a flash of gentle humour.”

Sir Tony continued: “On the global stage the Queen was the most magnificent ambassador for our country and for the universal values of respect, tolerance and generosity.

“Her historic visits to Germany and Japan and to the Republic of Ireland helped to heal the wounds of conflict.

“Her Majesty brought together the very different nations of the Commonwealth in a spirit of fellowship.

“She was admired by our allies, revered by our adversaries, and Her Majesty inspired the loyalty of all who served in her name.”

