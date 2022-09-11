Search

11 Sept 2022

Well-wishers urged not to take teddy bears or balloons to Queen floral tributes

Well-wishers urged not to take teddy bears or balloons to Queen floral tributes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Sept 2022 10:55 AM

Mourners are being urged not to leave teddy bears, balloons or lit candles among the floral tributes to the Queen.

The Royal Parks said no gifts or artefacts will be accepted and that non-floral objects should not be taken.

Thousands of well-wishers have laid flowers close to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral since the monarch’s death was announced on Thursday.

Writing on its website, The Royal Parks said people are invited to leave floral tributes at a dedicated site in Green Park close to the late Queen’s London residence.

Mourners are asked to remove any wrapping from flowers before they are laid.

The floral shrines at royal residences over the last few days have included tributes such as teddy bears, Corgi soft toys, balloons and marmalade sandwiches in a nod to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee sketch with Paddington Bear.

The Royal Parks said cards and labels will be accepted, adding: “Unfortunately, no gifts and artefacts will be accepted and the public will be asked not to bring these to the parks.

“Non-floral objects/artefacts such as teddy bears or balloons should not be brought.”

They added that it will not be possible to light candles in the parks and that lit candles will be extinguished.

Tributes will be left on site until all ceremonial activity has taken place and it is expected that flowers will be removed from park areas from seven to 14 days after the date of the funeral.

Flowers that have deteriorated will be removed throughout and taken to the Hyde Park nursery for processing to prepare them for composting.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media