5,000 Muslim men to pledge allegiance and loyalty to nation over weekend

Around 5,000 young British Muslim men are to pledge their allegiance and loyalty to the nation, with a special exhibition paying tribute to the Queen and a book of condolence, over the weekend.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community from across the UK are meeting in Hampshire as part of their National Ijtema, which is a three-day Islamic congregation.

Planning for the Ijtema began in November 2021 by members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association and, originally, a series of indoor and outdoor sports and academic competitions were organised.

However, following the death of the Queen on Thursday, the sporting activities have been replaced by a special exhibition which pays tribute to the monarch and a book of condolence, which will be signed by attendees.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community flag, which is usually hoisted to begin festivities, has been flown at half-mast over the weekend to follow traditions across the country.

A pledge of allegiance will also be chanted, led by the worldwide Caliph and Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, which includes a promise to serve and protect Great Britain.

Mr Ahmad said: “The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a truly great loss for the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

“Ahmadi Muslims will remain forever grateful for the way Her Majesty served her people with immense dignity, grace and unwavering dedication throughout her long reign.”

Abdul Quddus Arif, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association, said: “As British Muslims, we are saddened by the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and we stand together with the nation during this difficult time.

“We pledge our loyalty to Great Britain and King Charles III and we hope and pray that this country continues to prosper under the reign of our new King.”

– The youth event is taking place at Old Park Farm in Sickles Lane, Kingsley, Hampshire, from September 9 to September 11.