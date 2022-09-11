Search

11 Sept 2022

Former church leader recalls Queen playing cards and sharing ‘holiday snaps’

Former church leader recalls Queen playing cards and sharing ‘holiday snaps’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Sept 2022 12:55 PM

A former church leader has shared memories of the Queen – telling how he saw her playing card games and also watching horse-racing.

The Very Reverend Dr Angus Morrison, who has previously served as Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said he was “nervous” the first time he met Elizabeth II on a visit to the Balmoral estate in the Highlands.

But he recalled that, when he was introduced to her, she was “sitting at a small table playing the game of patience”.

The minister, a member of the Chapel Royal, is leading Sunday’s service at Crathie Kirk – where the Queen would often attend – while parish minister the Rev Ken MacKenzie travels to Edinburgh as part of the funeral cortege.

The Very Rev Dr Morrison has previously taken services at Crathie, including when he served as Moderator from 2015-16, when he enjoyed a weekend stay at Balmoral Castle.

He said: “I suspect, like most visiting preachers, spending the weekend at Balmoral with the Queen for the first time, I was somewhat nervous in anticipation of our first meeting.

“Escorted to the drawing room, I found the Queen sitting at a small table playing the game of patience.

“After friendly greetings, she resumed her seat, with me sitting close by.

“She continued to play as we engaged in conversation. It struck me as a very kind means of helping the visitor to relax, having us both focus on the table and cards.”

But he said that “as the conversation developed, the Queen gave increasingly less attention to the game and became quite animated as we spoke”.

Recalling her as an “extraordinary person”, he spoke of her “genuine personal interest and humanity”, saying these “soon dispelled any sense of nervous unease”.

He continued: “Not long before my first visit to Balmoral the Queen, Prince Philip and various generations of the Royal Family had been on their summer holiday, cruising around the Western Isles on board the Royal Yacht, Britannia.”

And he said the Queen showed him “holiday snaps” which had included “picnics with the children on some lovely beaches”.

Speaking about this, he said: “For a few moments, you felt it could have been any devoted grandmother speaking of the fun they had.”

He also recalled being at Balmoral ahead of the Queen presenting gifts to her staff there – something he said she did at the end of each season.

While he said this took place in the ballroom at the castle, he had been taken to the library to meet her “where a horse race was under way on the somewhat unusual television installed there”.

The clergyman continued: “One of the Queen’s own horses was competing and we stood in the middle of the floor, with Her Majesty clutching her handbag, for what felt like a rather long time.”

And he recalled: “The Queen’s commentary as the race progressed, especially when another horse appeared to cut across hers, was interesting.”

The Very Rev Dr Morrison also recalled more sombre moments with the monarch, saying one of his services at Crathie Kirk took place during the time of the Iraq War, when “a number of military officers, in uniform, were sitting close to the pulpit, directly opposite the Queen”.

He said: “One of them had a heavily bandaged hand, in a sling, having been wounded in action.

“For the all-age talk, I happened to have prepared the story of love and sacrifice involving the Durer brothers, Albrecht and Albert, in which Albert’s hands were irreparably damaged in the mines as he laboured sacrificially to support his brother during his years of study.”

He said it was “traditionally believed” that Albrecht Durer’s Praying Hands artwork was modelled on his brother’s hands.

“The Queen was quick to link the story to the situation of the injured young officer present in Crathie Kirk and was clearly very struck by the connection,” he said.

“Sacrificial service was a theme close to the Queen’s heart and wonderfully exemplified throughout the long years of her reign.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media