Search

11 Sept 2022

Woman arrested after protester holds anti-monarchy sign in Edinburgh

Woman arrested after protester holds anti-monarchy sign in Edinburgh

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Sept 2022 5:25 PM

A woman was arrested after a protester held an anti-monarchy sign ahead of the accession proclamation of King Charles III in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said the arrest was made outside St Giles’ Cathedral, where the Queen’s coffin is due to be held on Monday.

Moments before the proclamation on Sunday afternoon, a demonstrator appeared in the crowd opposite the Mercat Cross.

She held a sign saying “f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy”.

Officers appeared behind her and took her away, prompting the crowd to applaud.

One man shouted: “Let her go, it’s free speech,” while others yelled: “Have some respect.”

A police spokesman said a 22-year-old woman was arrested “in connection with a breach of the peace”.

It came after hecklers were heard booing during the event.

During the first proclamation of Charles, the Lord Lyon King of Arms gave a speech before declaring “God save the King”, which the crowd repeated.

One man was heard booing throughout the cheers.

The national anthem was then sung but, afterwards, people could be heard calling for a republic.

After Lord Lyon King led three cheers, saying “hip hip” to replies of “hooray”, booing was heard for a second time.

Some mourners called the hecklers “disrespectful”, saying they should have avoided the proclamation if they believe in a republic.

Helen Smith, 48, from Livingston, told the PA news agency: “I believe everyone does have a right to protest, but I thought it was the wrong place at the wrong time.

“(It was) incredibly disrespectful to the event that we were just seeing.”

Ms Smith, an engineer, she feels it dampened the event for the rest of the crowd.

“We saw the police keeping an eye on things behind us, and we thought something was going to kick off, and it did,” she said.

“We just felt disappointed because the eyes of the world are on us at the moment.

“It’s a massive moment in history. We’ve had the death of the longest-serving monarch we’ve ever had, we’ve got the new King being proclaimed, and then we have the heckling at the back and the shouting.”

Ann Hamilton, 48, said she thought the interruptions were “terrible”.

Ms Hamilton, who travelled from Dumfries, told PA: “There’s tens of thousands of people here today to show their respect.

“For them to be here, heckling through things, I think it was terrible. If they were so against it, they shouldn’t have come.

“Once everyone was singing God Save The King with their full voices, it was drowning them out.”

Donald Maclaren, 64, of Livingston, added: “It’s very disrespectful. There is a time and a place if you want to protest, but this isn’t it.

“Somebody shouted, ‘Republic now’. Then, when they were doing the three cheers, somebody was booing.”

Liz Maclaren, 67, also branded it “disrespectful”, saying: “The boos sounded like one person.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media