Search

11 Sept 2022

Slim chance of rain for mourners waiting to see Queen’s coffin

Slim chance of rain for mourners waiting to see Queen’s coffin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Sept 2022 9:40 PM

Mourners face a “less than 10% chance” of waiting in the rain to see the Queen’s coffin.

People in Edinburgh will be able to view the coffin at St Giles’ cathedral from 5pm on Monday, where it will remain for around 24 hours until it is taken by RAF plane to London.

The Queen will lie in state for “four clear days” in Westminster Hall, arriving there in the afternoon of September 14, until 6.30am on the morning of her funeral, a senior palace official said.

The thousands expected to file past to see the late monarch’s coffin are likely to escape any rain amid warnings of long waits, forecasters say.

It came after officials in Scotland said weather conditions may be challenging with people warned to expect to stand for a number of hours.

Marco Petagna, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency: “Tomorrow  will be quite a cloudy day in Edinburgh with some patchy, light rain, however there’s every sign this will improve by the afternoon.

“Later in the day it should become a lot brighter with a reasonable amount of sunshine, temperature-wise staying fair at around 17C, despite a fresher north-westerly breeze, growing cooler overnight.

“Tuesday in the Scottish capital should be fine, with a fair amount of sunshine.

“Meanwhile, London should be fairly cloudy that day, yet rather warm at 22C, but the evening will be of some concern as thundery showers move in from the south.

“From Wednesday and until the funeral there will be a dry and fresher feel, with a fair amount of cloud and cooler winds and a less than 10% chance of rain.”

Further details of how the public can attend will be announced in the coming days.

Senior members of the royal family, including the King, will hold continuous vigils from 7.20pm on Monday known as the Vigil of Princes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media