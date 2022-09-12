Search

12 Sept 2022

King wears 10 medals with Field Marshal ceremonial uniform at procession

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 4:36 PM

The King wore 10 medals as he led procession to Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral, with his brother the Duke of York donning eight.

Charles wore a full day ceremonial uniform with the rank of Field Marshal – carrying a Field Marshal baton presented to him by the Queen when he took up the role in 2012.

The King also wore the Order of Merit neck decoration, with the thistle star and thistle sash.

Amongst his medals, Charles wore a Queen’s Service Order medal, a Coronation medal, Silver, Golden, Diamond and Platinum medals and a Naval Long Service Good Conduct medal.

The King also donned a New Zealand Commemorative medal, a New Zealand Armed Forces Award and a Canadian Forces Decoration.

Despite not wearing a uniform for the procession, Andrew displayed eight medals with his morning suit.

The duke’s medals included a South Atlantic Medal, Silver, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals and Royal Navy Long Service Medals with bars.

He also wore a Canadian Forces Decoration with bar and a New Zealand Commemoration medal.

The Earl of Wessex also donned all four Jubilee medals, alongside a New Zealand medal and a Canadian Forces medal.

Alongside the Jubilee medals, the Princess Royal wore a Queen’s Service Order, a Coronation medal, a Long Service and Good Conduct medal, a Canadian Forces Decoration, an Order of St John Service medal and a New Zealand 1990 medal.

Anne also displayed three decorations – the Most Notable Order of the Garter, the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle and the Royal Victorian Order.

News

