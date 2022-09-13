Search

13 Sept 2022

King’s royal tartan worn at Queen’s vigil was sign of love for Scotland – expert

King’s royal tartan worn at Queen’s vigil was sign of love for Scotland – expert

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 4:29 PM

A historic tartan worn by the King as he stood vigil by the Queen’s coffin was a “sign of respect” and love for Scotland, an expert has said.

The monarch wore the Prince Charles Edward Stewart – or Stuart – tartan on his visit to the Scottish Parliament and St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.

Charles was visiting Scotland as his first engagement in the country as King following the death of the Queen last week, aged 96.

He visited the Palace of Holyroodhouse for a ceremony of the keys before joining the procession of his mother’s coffin up the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral, where it lay in rest for 24 hours.

The monarch then donned his beloved tartan to pay tribute to his mother at the Scottish Parliament before attending the vigil at the ancient cathedral.

The sett is a variation of the Royal Stewart tartan – a favourite of Elizabeth II – and dates back to the early 19th century.

The defining difference to the Royal Stewart is the reduced red squares.

Its origins date back to the House of Stewart, according to the Scottish Register of Tartans (SRT).

The ancient design was first worn by King George IV on his visit north of the border in 1822 – the first from a reigning monarch in almost two centuries.

Later in the 1800s, it was warn as the regimental tartan by the 72nd Duke of Albany’s Own, the SRT said.

Kiltmaker Gordon Nicolson – whose Royal Mile store has made University of Edinburgh and the John Muir Way tartans – said the King’s choice of tartan was in homage to his love for the country.

Charles, a keen historian is a patrol of the Scottish Tartan Authority and is known for donning many kilts, including the Balmoral Tartan and the Stewart Hunting.

Mr Nicolson said: “The King obviously had a couple of outfits on yesterday but when he went to parliament and St Giles’ he chose to wear his tartan kilt outfit which shows the respect he has got when he comes up to Scotland.

“He does wear many different kilts when he is out and about and if he gets a few good comments on it then that will maybe knock it up the batting order for what he will choose to wear.

“The King choosing to wear a tartan that is more accessible to other people may be a statement.”

While admirers of the King’s traditional Scottish dress may wish to wear their own version of the Prince Charles Edward Stewart – its rareness means it has to be specially woven due to its unusual patterns.

But Mr Nicolson said some suppliers may choose to make their own if its popularity increases due to the monarch’s display.

The Balmoral Tartan, in contrast, is restricted to the royal family and piper to the sovereign.

Mr Nicolson added: “Charles is an icon and a kilt wearer. I think we will possibly get people coming in to choose it because it is a nice tartan.

“It’s not restricted like the Balmoral Tartan so anyone can wear it and it makes it more accessible because it means that if someone did want to follow King Charles then they can because it’s not restricted.

“People would have to request it to be woven if they wanted to wear it.

“But on the back of the King wearing it, it could become popular and some mills might actually weave it and keep it in stock.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media