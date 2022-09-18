Search

18 Sept 2022

The Queen had a great affection for Australians, says PM Anthony Albanese

The Queen had a great affection for Australians, says PM Anthony Albanese

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Sept 2022 8:16 AM

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has paid tribute to the relationship the Queen had with the country and its people, saying she had a “great affection for Australians”.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Mr Albanese said of the Queen: “A remarkable life, well-lived. A life lived in the service of others, served in the interests of the people of the UK, but also the Commonwealth and the world.

“The Queen was Australia’s first monarch to visit. She visited Australia some 16 times. She had a great affection for Australians.

“She was someone who had that affection and Australians had an affection back to Her Majesty.”

He continued: “It is quite remarkable that someone served the life that she did over seven long decades.

“A life of dignity. A life of grace. And one that Australians have recognised since Her Majesty’s passing just over a week ago.”

Mr Albanese will attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday after flying into the UK earlier in the week.

He met with Prime Minister Liz Truss on Saturday alongside New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and said he extended his “personal condolences and those of the Australian people” to King Charles during a meeting at Buckingham Palace.

Mr Albanese also visited the Queen’s coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall, calling it a moment he will “never forget”.

He wrote on Twitter: “Walking through Westminster Hall for the Lying in state was an incredibly moving experience.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II meant so much to so many. The raw emotion of those attending to pay their respects made this moment one I will never forget.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media