Search

18 Sept 2022

Queen’s funeral will be a beautiful day, says Master of the King’s Music

Queen’s funeral will be a beautiful day, says Master of the King’s Music

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Sept 2022 11:25 PM

The Queen’s state funeral will be a day that highlights the “wonderful things that can happen in music”, the Master of the King’s Music has said.

Judith Weir served the late monarch as Master of the Queen’s music until her death, having become the first woman appointed to the position in 2014.

After Charles’s ascension to the throne, Ms Weir becomes Master of the King’s Music until her term ends in 2024.

She the Queen’s funeral will be an “important day” that will touch millions.

“It will be a beautiful day, we will see the most wonderful things that can happen in music,” she told the BBC.

“I think also an important moment for us to really realise that we will not be seeing the Queen again.

“She won’t pop up as she so often did, even in the last year doing some delightful things, cutting a cake at the WI or something. She has died, this is our reality moment.”

The composer and musician, 68, also spoke about the Queen’s delight for music.

She said: “In my experience, she was a person who had a lot of music in her life. She had had a very musical upbringing, piano lessons, used to sing amateur theatricals when she was young.

“But of course, in her mature life she was surrounded by music, she really admired those wonderful military bands.

“She was a committed church-goer and head of the English church, she went at least once a week and she and her husband really listened to that beautiful Anglican music and could really differentiate between it.

“I would say also, of course, she was a young person in the 40s and would have heard a lot of great show music of that time.

“I don’t remember her being assertive about pieces of music but she was very clear about good or bad performances, whether people had done well or not.

“I think that is why a good word from her was worth having.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media