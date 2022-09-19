Search

19 Sept 2022

Staff and pupils at King’s former school come together to mark Queen’s funeral

Staff and students at the King’s former school have come together to mark the Queen’s state funeral.

Gordonstoun school, in Morayshire, suspended lessons on Monday to allow boarding houses to gather and watch the funeral broadcast.

The houses were silent as the Queen’s coffin made its way to Westminster Abbey, with some staff and students admitted they felt some emotion towards the occasion.

The Queen had a close connection to Gordonstoun, with her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh, studying there in his youth.

Their three sons: Charles, Andrew and Edward followed in his footsteps – an education that Charles said instilled in him self-discipline and a sense of responsibility.

The Princess Royal’s two children, Zara and Peter, were also students at the independent school.

Lisa Kerr, the school’s principal, said it was a “remarkable” day for the Gordonstoun community “in so many ways”.

She told the PA news agency: “Most importantly, it is our opportunity with the rest of the country to pay our respects to a much-loved and respected monarch.

“But of course, the Queen wasn’t just the Queen at Gordonstoun – she was also a Gordonstoun mum and a Gordonstoun grandmother, so it does feel like the passing of a member of the family.”

Ms Kerr added that the “whole school feels a tremendous sense of pride and honour” to have a former student as the new monarch.

Fatima, a student in year 12, watched the funeral from the house Charles stayed in as a student – an experience she described as “special”.

“I was in his room – the house captain’s room – for the funeral, and I think that made me feel quite in touch with the royal family,” she told PA.

“This is a very historic moment in time, and I feel so lucky to be a part of it.”

