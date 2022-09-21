Search

21 Sept 2022

Five Britons detained by pro-Russia forces in Ukraine are released

21 Sept 2022 7:36 PM

Five British nationals held by Russian-backed forces are being returned to their families.

The news was confirmed by Prime Minister Liz Truss in a tweet on Wednesday, as she visits New York for a UN summit where world leaders are discussing the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Since the war began earlier this year, a number of British nationals had been captured in Ukraine – with the Foreign Office working to support the detainees and their families.

Ms Truss said: “Hugely welcome news that five British nationals held by Russian-backed proxies in eastern Ukraine are being safely returned, ending months of uncertainty and suffering for them and their families.”

She thanked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky “for his efforts to secure the release of detainees, and Saudi Arabia for their assistance”.

“Russia must end the ruthless exploitation of prisoners of war and civilian detainees for political ends,” Ms Truss added.

Further details about the British nationals and the process that led to their release have not yet been released by the Government.

