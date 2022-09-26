Search

26 Sept 2022

Case of Harry Dunn’s alleged killer to be heard at UK court for first time

26 Sept 2022

The case of Harry Dunn’s alleged killer is set to be heard at a UK court for the first time, three years on from his death.

Anne Sacoolas, 45, is accused of causing the 19-year-old motorcyclist’s death by dangerous driving following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said a hearing had been scheduled at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The CPS had initially announced a hearing had been scheduled for January 18, but the date was vacated to “enable ongoing discussions”.

It has not been confirmed whether Sacoolas’s attendance at the hearing is required.

The defendant had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision outside RAF Croughton, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

A decision was reached to charge Sacoolas with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in December 2019.

In a statement confirming the court date, the CPS said: “A hearing has been scheduled for September 29 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

“We remind everyone that Mrs Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial and there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings.”

The Dunn family told the PA news agency they would not be commenting on the case until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

