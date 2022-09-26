Search

26 Sept 2022

Next Budget set for spring, Chancellor confirms after drama in money markets

Next Budget set for spring, Chancellor confirms after drama in money markets

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 6:53 PM

The Chancellor will deliver a Budget next spring, the Treasury confirmed on Monday, as part of a move to settle the markets as the pound slumped to historic lows following Friday’s mini-budget.

Downing Street had earlier signalled plans to push ahead with its massive package of tax cuts, despite speculation that the Bank of England could make an emergency intervention as the pound plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar.

Pressure had been mounting on Kwasi Kwarteng, the architect of the Friday’s fiscal event alongside Liz Truss, to respond to the precipitous drop in the pound as markets reacted badly to the Government’s new economic plans.

While no firm date has been set, the Treasury said on Monday that it will take place in the spring, alongside a forecast from the Office of Budget Responsibility.

There had been speculation in recent days about when a full Budget might be held, after a mini-budget ushered in a package of tax cuts on a scale unmatched by any budget since 1972 – a move labelled a “gamble” by many commentators.

Friday’s mini-budget had been hailed as “new era” for the UK by the chancellor, as the Government signalled the start of a new-look economic policy designed to attract investment and reverse a decade of sluggish economic growth.

But concerns about the cost of living and inflation are likely to still dominate next spring, with economists warning that the current crisis is unlikely to have abated by the middle of next year and it is likely that the Government will face a number of crunch decisions in the next Budget.

In particular, the Government plan to slash the cost of wholesale gas and electricity for businesses and non-domestic customers is scheduled to last for six months from October, while cost of the energy price guarantee scheme to reduce the unit cost of electricity and gas for households should also be clearer by next year.

On Friday, Mr Kwarteng said that the the total bill for the Government’s energy package would amount to £60 billion for the six months from October.

The spring Budget will follow in the wake of a medium-term fiscal plan on November 23, also announced on Monday by Mr Kwarteng.

It came as the Bank of England warned it will change interest rates by “as much as needed” to get inflation back under control from current runaway levels.

Governor Andrew Bailey said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would discuss the impact of the Chancellor’s new mini-budget when it meets again in early November – quashing speculation that the Bank might announce emergency measures this week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media