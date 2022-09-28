Search

28 Sept 2022

Mini-budget ‘reckless with nature’, says Church of England bishop

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 12:05 PM

The Church of England’s lead bishop on the environment has said the Government’s mini-budget displays a “recklessness with nature”, describing it as “a travesty”.

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, the Bishop of Norwich, shared a lengthy Twitter thread in which the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) criticised the Government’s proposed 38 investment zones.

These are areas in England where planning rules will be loosened to release more land for commercial and housing developments.

Mr Usher said Kwasi Kwarteng’s plans showed “a real disdain for the planet at a time of climate emergency and biodiversity collapse”, the Eastern Daily Press reported.

He said land management schemes introduced to ensure the natural environment is protected on farmland could be rolled back.

He also expressed concerns that the Government does not plan to keep European laws protecting wildlife, rivers, clean air and food standards after unveiling its Retained EU Law Bill.

Mr Usher said: “The Government’s rhetoric of pitting nature and climate change action against investment and growth, I don’t think is healthy and neither is calling our internationally agreed commitment to the environment ‘burdens’.

“It does need to be urgently challenged.

“My clear message is I believe the Government’s current course of action – its current recklessness with nature – is a travesty.

“It fails to understand that healthy nature underpins a healthy society and a healthy economy.

“Now is the time to speak up for the care of God’s creation, but also so this generation and future generations can enjoy the awe and wonder of God’s creation.

“Investment is important and finding jobs is really important, but should that be at the cost of what the Government is calling ripping up red tape?

“Red tape often is there for a purpose and has been developed over many years because of environmental disasters we have faced in the past.”

Mr Usher, who is a keen beekeeper, began life as an ecologist and was appointed lead bishop on the environment by the Archbishop of Canterbury last year.

On the day of the mini-budget last Friday, he wrote on Twitter: “I’m deeply concerned by the way the Government wants to renege on its climate and nature responsibilities.

“Ripping up our commitments to internationally agreed directives, that have begun to turn the tide of nature destruction, is totally irresponsible.

“They do this at our peril.”

He was also critical of the economic impact of the mini-budget, telling a press conference in Norwich earlier this week: “There seems to be some deep inequality around how it has been set and whether it will provide any support at all for the poorest in our communities facing the cost-of-living crisis.”

