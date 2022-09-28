Search

28 Sept 2022

Nicola Sturgeon: UK is in midst of rapidly deteriorating economic crisis

Nicola Sturgeon: UK is in midst of rapidly deteriorating economic crisis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 2:48 PM

Scotland’s First Minister has said the UK is in the midst of a “rapidly deteriorating economic and financial crisis” as she urged the Government to act.

The Bank of England was forced to step in on Wednesday, announcing plans to buy government bonds in a bid to avoid what it called a “material risk to UK financial stability”.

Speaking to the Conveners’ Group at the Scottish Parliament, Nicola Sturgeon said it would be “normal people” who would bear the brunt of the country’s financial woes.

The intervention from the central bank comes after criticisms from across the political spectrum and an extraordinary statement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in relation to the Chancellor’s tax cutting plans.

Kwasi Kwarteng announced on Friday the Government would scrap the top rate of tax and cut the bottom rate to 19p in the pound – an announcement which sent the pound to its lowest level against the dollar in history.

On Tuesday night, the IMF said it was “closely monitoring” the situation and urged the Chancellor to “re-evaluate the tax measures”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “(The bank’s intervention) is really extraordinary and unprecedented and I think there needs to be very urgent and immediate action taken.

“I don’t think we should see the policies announced on Friday as inevitable now.

“I think as an immediate symbol of some kind of good sense being restored, the decision to abolish the top rate of tax should be reversed.”

The First Minister went on to say it would not be possible to “overstate the damage” of the so-called mini-budget to Scottish Government aims to tackle poverty and inequality.

She added: “The UK, as we speak right now, is in the midst of an unfolding and rapidly deteriorating economic and financial crisis and it’s going to be ordinary people that pay the price of that.”

The First Minister went on to warn that the UK may not have had a financial crisis such as this “possibly even including 2008” in living memory.

Ms Sturgeon’s comments come as her deputy, John Swinney, who is in control of the Government’s finances while Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is on maternity leave, said he was “very concerned” about the IMF statement.

Both the SNP and Lib Dems have called for the Commons, which is currently on a conference recess, to be recalled.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown also said it was “astounding” the Prime Minister has not publicly addressed the crisis, adding: “It is time for her to come out of hiding and, at least, make the pretence of leading the country through this self-inflicted crisis.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media