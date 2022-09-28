Search

29 Sept 2022

Chancellor’s mini-budget to pile on debt interest, warns Tony Blair Institute

Chancellor’s mini-budget to pile on debt interest, warns Tony Blair Institute

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 1:01 AM

The mini-budget unveiled by the Chancellor last week will pile on higher debt interest but only grow the economy by 0.1% each year until 2027, experts have warned.

New research by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) and Oxford Economics claims the economy will only be 0.4% larger by 2027 than it would have been without the tax cut package.

It comes after days of market turmoil as traders swallowed the impact of the Kwasi Kwarteng’s growth plan, which included £45 billion of tax cuts.

On Monday, the pound sank to a record low while yields on government bonds, known as gilts, surged amid concerns over the potential impact of the new Government’s policies on borrowing.

On Wednesday, the Bank of England launched an emergency UK government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control.

The new research comes after the Government refused to let the Office for Budget Responsibility issue forecasts linked to the mini-budget, although the Chancellor has since confirmed the OBR will publish full projections by November.

The TBI said its forecasts show the Chancellor’s plans “set to fall well short of the Chancellor’s stated aim of boosting growth back to 2.5% from the OBR’s previous assessment of trend growth settling at around 1.7% per year”.

It also highlighted significant pressure from debt interest costs over the coming five years.

Ian Mulheirn, chief economist at the TBI, said: “The direct cost of the tax cuts will add £169 billion over the next five years, but by pushing interest rates significantly higher than they would have been, the tax giveaway will also pile on £82 billion in debt interest costs for the government over the same period.

“This additional debt interest alone is worth almost twice the cost of the entire HS2 rail project.

“Put plainly, our forecast demonstrates that the government’s growth plan is all pain, little gain for the UK taxpayer and our economy.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media