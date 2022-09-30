Investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Haringey

Police have launched an investigation after a fatal stabbing in north London.
Officers were called at about 5.30pm on Friday to a disturbance in the area of Tottenham High Road, Haringey.
Police and paramedics found a male, believed to be in his late teens, with stab injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.
He died a short time later.
The Met said inquiries are ongoing to ensure that the victim’s family have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.
There have been no arrests.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101, ref 5327/30sep.
Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is urged to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
