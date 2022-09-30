Search

30 Sept 2022

Investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Haringey

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 10:34 PM

Police have launched an investigation after a fatal stabbing in north London.

Officers were called at about 5.30pm on Friday to a disturbance in the area of Tottenham High Road, Haringey.

Police and paramedics found a male, believed to be in his late teens, with stab injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.

He died a short time later.

The Met said inquiries are ongoing to ensure that the victim’s family have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

There have been no arrests.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101, ref 5327/30sep.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is urged to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

