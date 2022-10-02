Search

02 Oct 2022

Liz Truss does not rule out real-term benefits cuts but guarantees pension hike

Liz Truss does not rule out real-term benefits cuts but guarantees pension hike

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Oct 2022 11:55 AM

Liz Truss has refused to rule out real-term cuts in welfare payments despite saying pensions would rise in line with inflation.

The Prime Minister declined to commit to the annual uprating of benefits in line with inflation, as millions feel the pain of the soaring costs of energy and food.

Ms Truss defended plans to cut the top rate of income tax for the nation’s wealthiest as part of her controversial £45 billion package of tax cuts, but did not rule out cuts to public services.

She was clear that pensions will rise in line with inflation, saying she has “committed to the triple lock” protecting them against price increases.

But she refused to give the same guarantee for benefits in April, despite prices having risen by 9.9% compared to a year ago and the Bank of England expecting inflation to peak at 11%.

Not ruling out rowing back on Boris Johnson’s promise to maintain the raise in benefit payments in line with inflation, she said Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith is “looking at”.

“She will make a determination on that and we will announce that this autumn,” Ms Truss said during an interview on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

She also refused to rule out real-term cuts to the funding of Government departments, which would force ministers to consider paring back services and staffing levels.

“I’m not going to write future budgets on your show,” Ms Truss said.

“I believe in outcomes rather than inputs, so I believe in what people see and what people feel.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media