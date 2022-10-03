Search

03 Oct 2022

British artist Mr Doodle transforms Kent mansion with his hand-drawn doodles

British artist Mr Doodle transforms Kent mansion with his hand-drawn doodles

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 4:55 PM

British artist Sam Cox has unveiled his latest project, the Doodle House, which he has covered inside and out in his signature hand-drawn doodles.

Cox, aka Mr Doodle, began drawing his monochrome, cartoonish style over every inch of the 12-room house in Tenterden, Kent, two years ago.

The home now features his designs on every surface and object from his bedding to crockery.

The project was completed using 900 litres of white emulsion paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black drawing paint and 2,296 pen nibs.

The 28-year-old artist said: “The completion of the Doodle House is just the beginning of my childhood dream to doodle the entire planet and to encourage the art world to recognise doodles as an art form.

“I am so excited that my doodles now have a permanent home in the UK.”

Mr Doodle, his wife Alena and their dog now plan to make the living artwork their permanent home.

To show off the creation, he has also produced a stop motion film which he said he created entirely by himself with 1,857 photographs taken between September 2020 and September 2022.

The artist’s videos on social media have attracted millions of views.

He has gone on to open solo museum shows in Shanghai and Shenzhen in China and set a new auction record by selling an original Doodle canvas for just under one million US dollars (£888,775).

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media