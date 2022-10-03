Charles hailed as ‘people’s King’ at first official reception as monarch

Charles has been hailed as the “people’s King” at his first official reception as monarch, which saw hundreds of people pack into Holyroodhouse.

The King and the Queen Consort met around 300 members of the British south-east Asian community at a reception in Edinburgh on Monday.

Shahid Khan – a DJ better known as Naughty Boy, who also appeared on I’m A Celebrity last year – was one of the first guests to meet the King in the palace’s Great Gallery.

He labelled Charles the “people’s King” after their conversation which touched on Khan’s 68-year-old mother Zahida.

“My mum’s in hospital at the moment and she said to tell the King he will always have a mum in her because she loves the royal family, and he said to send his love to her,” said the former Prince’s Trust bursary winner.

“It was nice because it’s human, and I really, really feel this King is like a people’s King. It’s quite evident. And that’s what this country needs right now.”

Wearing two glitzy diamond rings, the DJ and record producer also spoke with Camilla.

“The Queen was saying how she remembers me, how she remembers my rings, and was wishing my mum well as well,” said the British Asian Trust ambassador.

The King, who met guests for just over an hour, also spoke to representatives from Leicester, which has been rocked by disorder amid tensions between parts of the Hindu and Muslim communities in the city.

Rob Nixon, Leicestershire Police’s chief constable, said: “He was obviously appreciative of what our role has been in terms of policing, and he was very, very interested in hearing the community voice and how the communities are working together to bring back harmony.”

As Charles and Camilla spoke to people in the hall, they were encircled by well-wishers wanting to shake hands and take pictures.

They met guests of British Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Nepalese, Bhutanese and Maldivian heritage from across the UK.

The event was held to recognise the contribution these communities have made to the health service, arts, media, education, business and the armed forces.

Proud day for me to be invited to meet King Charles. Drinking champagne with Naughty Boy and chatting with the King about how the world is changing for the good. 2nd picture I’m asking him Colak or Morelos for tomorrow 3rd picture your majesty saying Colak Hows your Monday? pic.twitter.com/AUMLskbQjw — Bobby Nwanze (@bobbynwanze_) October 3, 2022

Bobby Nwanze, chairman of the BAME Network at City of Edinburgh Council and a freelance sports reporter, hailed it as a “great afternoon”.

“I think we can honestly say the country’s changing, it’s very much changing in terms of diversity, opportunity and also inclusion,” said the 33-year-old.

Flight Lieutenant Arj Kugathasan broughts photos to show his friend Cheavon Clarke meeting Charles at the 2019 Commonwealth Games, and Squadron leader Amir Khan said it was an “absolute honour” to meet the King.