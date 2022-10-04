Inquest into police shooting of Chris Kaba due to open and adjourn

The inquest into the death of Chris Kaba, who was shot by police in south London, is due to be opened and adjourned in a short hearing on Tuesday.
Mr Kaba, 24, was killed after a police car chase that ended in a narrow residential road in Streatham Hill on September 5.
The unarmed father-to-be was driving someone else’s car that was flagged on police records as having been involved in a previous firearms incident.
The Audi was hemmed in by two police cars and witnesses said Mr Kaba attempted to ram his way free before he was shot.
A short hearing to open the inquest into his death will take place at Southwark Coroner’s Court on Tuesday morning.
The inquest will then be adjourned while the circumstances of the shooting are investigated by watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The Metropolitan Police marksman who shot Mr Kaba has been suspended from duty.
