Search

08 Oct 2022

Human chain to be formed around Parliament in support of Julian Assange

Human chain to be formed around Parliament in support of Julian Assange

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 5:19 AM

Thousands of people will form a human chain around Parliament on Saturday calling for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

He is being held in Belmarsh prison in London amid a lengthy legal battle to avoid extradition to the United States.

His wife Stella told the PA news agency that his health has deteriorated since he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2019.

“This is a political case and it must be stopped in Parliament which is why Saturday’s protest is so important.

“We are encouraging MPs to join us to send a strong message of solidarity to Julian.”

The WikiLeaks founder fears he could face a 175-year prison sentence if extradited to the US.

John Rees, a leading supporter of Mr Assange, said: “Julian Assange’s fate is still before the British courts. They will soon decide whether the Government plan to agree to extradite him to the US is legal. Public opinion always plays a key role in political cases.

“The surround Parliament demonstration will be a huge wake-up call for the Government and the judiciary. The message will be loud and it will be clear: don’t extradite Assange, stand up for a free press.”

Human rights organisations and journalist groups across the world have expressed outrage at the continued imprisonment of Mr Assange.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, has said the potential extradition and prosecution of Julian Assange raises concerns for media freedom and could have a “chilling effect” on investigative journalism.

Mr Assange’s attorneys are appealing against the UK Home Secretary’s decision to extradite Assange to the US.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media