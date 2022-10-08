Search

08 Oct 2022

Truss hails ‘milestone’ as UK exports lamb to US for first time since 1989

Truss hails ‘milestone’ as UK exports lamb to US for first time since 1989

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 2:28 PM

Liz Truss has hailed a “milestone” for UK’s rural economy as British lamb has been exported to US for the first time in more than 20 years.

President Joe Biden committed to lifting his country’s decades-old ban on imports of the British meat in September 2021, in a move that delighted UK sheep farmers – with the market worth an estimated £37 million in the first five years of trade.

The Government has now confirmed the first shipment was made this week, containing lamb produced by meat processor Dunbia from its site in Carmarthenshire, Wales.

Celebrating the news on Twitter, Ms Truss said the move marked a “well-deserved boost to our rural economy”.

Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena said there was “enormous” opportunity for growth for British food.

“Tucking into roast lamb for Sunday lunch is quintessentially British – and now millions of American families will now be able to enjoy our top-quality lamb too,” he said.

“The opportunity for growth for British food is enormous – bringing jobs, skills and prosperity across the nation.

“With our mission to unlock growth, we will continue to secure more opportunities for our farmers and food producers to benefit from new markets.”

International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch also said it was “fantastic news” to see Britain’s “world-class lamb back on American menus”.

“Now they can sell to a consumer market of over 300 million people, which support jobs and growth in a vital British industry,” she said.

“It also shows our two nations working together to remove barriers and boost trade, building on recent resolutions on steel tariffs, and whisky exports.”

The US had prohibited imports of British beef and lamb since 1989, as a result of BSE or “mad cow disease”, although the ban on beef had already been lifted.

In December last year, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) had amended the rule preventing imports of lamb from the UK into the US, with the change coming into force on January 3.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media