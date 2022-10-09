Search

09 Oct 2022

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after pedestrian hit by car outside takeaway

09 Oct 2022 4:25 PM

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman died after being hit by a car outside a takeaway in Shropshire.

A second victim sustained serious injuries and is receiving hospital treatment after a car mounted a kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry, at 2.50am on Sunday, West Mercia Police said.

Both pedestrians were transferred to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance but the 22-year-old woman died shortly after arrival.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following a police appeal.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Thank you to the public for sharing our appeal and coming forward with information which has been vital in making this arrest.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the town centre today while our investigation continues.

“Please feel free to speak to any of our officers if you have any concerns; we are here to help.”

Earlier on Sunday, Detective Inspector Paul Bettison appealed for witnesses to contact police and thanked members of the public who had given first aid to those injured.

