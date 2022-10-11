Search

11 Oct 2022

Private company Boris Johnson Ltd formed to support ex-PM

Private company Boris Johnson Ltd formed to support ex-PM

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 4:25 PM

Boris Johnson has established a private company to support him as a former prime minister while using up to £115,000 a year in public funding he is entitled to.

The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd was incorporated with Companies House on Monday, with the ousted leader listed under his full name of Alexander Boris De Pfeffel Johnson.

The private limited company will not do commercial business and will solely function as a private office to support him as a former prime minister, a source told the PA news agency.

Mr Johnson stood down as Conservative leader in July after being forced out by MPs over a series of scandals, including partygate.

As a former premier, the MP is entitled to claim up to £115,000 a year to run his office under a scheme to support ex-prime ministers who remain active in public life.

The public funding is designed to cover office and secretarial costs arising from their special position and does not apply to their private or parliamentary duties.

It is unclear how much of the public duty allowance Mr Johnson will claim, with costs being reimbursed after proof of expenditure is provided.

Listed as director is Shelley Williams-Walker, a longstanding ally who was head of operations at No 10 under Mr Johnson.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd will support Boris Johnson’s private office in line with similar structures established by former prime ministers.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media