Search

12 Oct 2022

Significant number of Britons ‘storing medicines incorrectly’

Significant number of Britons ‘storing medicines incorrectly’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 1:25 AM

One in five people is incorrectly storing their medicines in a bathroom cabinet, a new survey has found.

Experts warned that keeping drugs in a warm and humid place can have an effect on their efficacy.

A poll of 2,200 UK adults, shared with the PA news agency, found that 19% store their medicines in their bathroom or shower room.

Meanwhile, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) survey, conducted by YouGov, found that 45% of adults keep their medicine supply in the kitchen.

This could also lead to problems with medicines if they are stored near a heat source such as an oven or hob.

Medicines can also go off if they are exposed to sunlight – for example on a windowsill.

RPS chief scientist Professor Parastou Donyai said: “It’s important to store your medicines in the right place as this could affect how they work.

She added: “Medicines should be stored in a cool, dry place and are particularly affected by heat and moisture.

“Keeping your medicines in the same place as where you have baths and showers could make your medicines less effective or spoil them.

“Instead, keep your medicines in another room, for example your bedroom, or, if you keep them in the kitchen, make sure this is in a kitchen cabinet, away from sources of heat such as the hob, oven or windowsill.

“If you have small children or pets in the home, always make sure your medicines are kept in a lockable storage box somewhere out of their reach and sight.”

The RPS has also offered other tips for storing medicine at home, including:

– Check the expiry date on your medicine – the manufacturer can only guarantee it is safe and effective up to that date.

– Speak to a pharmacist if a medicine has changed in colour, smell or texture.

– Keep your medicines in their original container together with the information on how to use them.

– Check to see if your medicine should be kept in the fridge.

– Never put any medicines in the bin, or down the sink or toilet as this can pollute the environment. Return any unwanted or unused medicines to your pharmacy, where staff will dispose of them safely.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media