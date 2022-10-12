Search

12 Oct 2022

Union ballots sixth form teachers on strike action over pay award

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 12:21 PM

Sixth form teachers in England are being balloted on strike action after they backed pay rising to exceed the cost of living.

The Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA) has offered a 5% increase, but the National Education Union (NEU) says the RPI rate of inflation has driven the cost of living up by 11.7%.

The union’s sixth form members backed a pay rise to exceed RPI, by 97% on a 76.6% turnout, and endorsed the union to move to a formal ballot for industrial action.

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “Teachers in sixth form colleges have suffered a real-terms pay cut in the region of 20% since 2010 and, in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, are not prepared to see their income fall further.

“No one wants to take strike action, but year after year of below-inflation pay increases have now had a major impact on the value of their pay. Government needs to address what is now a serious problem for the sector.

“Sixth form colleges play an important role in the education of young people. Failure to give a fully funded above-inflation pay increase will lead to a further drain in staff from this vital sector and will diminish the education of our young people.”

Ballots will open on October 18 and close on November 11.

