Search

12 Oct 2022

Paralympic swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton hails her hero as she collects MBE

Paralympic swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton hails her hero as she collects MBE

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 4:25 PM

Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has said that her long-time idol Ellie Simmonds going on Strictly Come Dancing to “dance her socks off” continues to prove that “anyone can do anything, no matter what disability you have”.

The 20-year-old Tokyo 2020 gold medallist was joined by renowned autism researcher Sir Simon Baron-Cohen and London 2012 closing ceremony set designer Esmeralda Devlin, among others, as they were recognised by the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Ms Summers-Newton, who picked up an MBE for services to swimming, described her success in Tokyo as “a dream of mine ever since I watched London 2012”.

She recalled watching Simmonds at the London Olympics when she was just 10 years old, and told the PA news agency: “Just seeing someone in that spotlight with the same disability as me, being a female as well, I think that was just so inspiring.

“And then again, now, seeing her on Strictly Come Dancing, I think that’s incredible for the whole nation to watch someone with a disability go out there, have so much fun, dance her socks off.

“I think she’s just proving anyone can do anything, no matter what disability you have, really. She’s just an inspiration.”

She described receiving her honour as “something I definitely won’t forget”, and added that her ambition now is “just to try and defend my titles.

“I think you can kind of get your medals first, but I think to defend them is something extra special I guess.”

Fellow Paralympic swimmer Jordan Catchpole, who also saw success with a gold medal and a world record in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay, was awarded an MBE by Anne.

Set designer for the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony Esmeralda Devlin said “it was really lovely to be part of a ritual” as she picked up her CBE for services to design.

However, it was Ms Devlin’s more recent work exploring the environment of which she is particularly proud, telling PA: “Every design decision ends up being an impact on the environment for better or for worse so I think design is really key to the next steps in the right direction on climate, and urgently so.”

Meanwhile, former Leeds Rhinos and England international rugby player Jamie Jones-Buchanan said it was “a massive honour” to receive an MBE from the Palace.

He added: “I’ve always joked that growing up I was always a bit of a fan, it might sound a bit crackers, but a fan of Plantagenet history and the royals and kings and queens and that has always sort of inspired me, it’s always put hairs on the back of my neck.

“So I think that in some symbolic way you can come and be honoured in this way is a real pleasure.”

The former player became a coach for the Leeds Rhinos, and has recently taken on a new role as head of culture, diversity and inclusivity at the club, and said that his role should “absolutely” be replicated in teams across the UK.

“I think there are other clubs such as Wigan Warriors that are taking those kinds of steps and including the community again. It’s always been quite a Northern working-class sport.

“Its biggest strength is also its biggest weakness and that’s been a tribal and parochial almost sometimes, sport.

“But actually, when we need to and when adversity strikes, we come together exceptionally well and we look after one another, it’s very tribal in nature. And so, in this day and age we’ve got to be mindful that everybody is a little bit different.”

Looking back at his career, he added: “I’ve played at some big stadiums, I’ve won some big trophies, I’ve got some nice medals I’ve won, but actually it’s the people that you do that with that’s most important.

“I think that’s what life’s all about.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media