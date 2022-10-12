Search

12 Oct 2022

Suspect appears in court accused of murdering woman hit by car outside takeaway

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 4:25 PM

A 27-year-old man has appeared before magistrates charged with murdering a young woman who died after being hit by a car.

Rebecca Steer, 22, died in hospital shortly after being hurt when a car mounted the kerb outside a takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire, in the early hours of Sunday.

Stephen McHugh, of Artillery Road, Park Hall, near Oswestry, was not asked to enter any pleas when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

McHugh, who appeared in court via video link from Telford police station, faces charges of murder, causing grievous bodily harm to a male victim, failing to stop after an accident and driving without third party insurance.

The alleged driving offences are linked to the same incident, said to have happened between 2.50-3am.

McHugh was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.

A 28-year-old man from Oswestry also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.

In a statement on Sunday, Ms Steer’s family said: “We are all completely devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl Rebecca.

“She always had a smile and a laugh that made everybody love her.

“She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

“She was the best daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend anyone could ask for.”

