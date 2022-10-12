Search

12 Oct 2022

Ofcom investigates GB News over ‘anti-vaccine comments’ made by guest

Ofcom investigates GB News over ‘anti-vaccine comments’ made by guest

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 5:55 PM

Ofcom has launched an investigation into GB News after a guest on the Mark Steyn programme made comments about the Covid-19 vaccine rollout which potentially breach the regulator’s broadcasting code.

The broadcasting watchdog received 411 complaints about Naomi Wolf’s comments, which she made while in conversation with Steyn, 62, on October 4.

American feminist author and journalist Wolf, 59, is best known for her book The Beauty Myth, which led her to become a spokeswoman for what has been described as the third wave of the feminist movement.

During the interview with Canadian author and radio and television presenter Steyn, Wolf discussed her claim that the Covid-19 vaccination could cause problems with women’s health.

After beginning its investigation into the free-to-air television and radio news channel, which launched last year, Ofcom said: “We consider that comments made during an interview with author and journalist Dr Naomi Wolf about the coronavirus vaccine rollout raise potential issues under our Broadcasting Code.

“Specifically, our investigation will consider whether this programme broke our rules designed to protect viewers from harmful material.”

Last year, Wolf was suspended from Twitter after spreading vaccine misinformation, including one tweet that claimed vaccines were a “software platform that can receive uploads”.

She also compared top US Covid adviser Dr Anthony Fauci to Satan.

GB News has been contacted for comment.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media