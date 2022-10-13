Search

13 Oct 2022

Ofgem to launch campaign to help conserve energy, boss reveals

13 Oct 2022 3:25 PM

Ofgem will launch a new campaign to help people understand how they can reduce their energy use and slash bills this winter, the regulator’s boss has revealed.

Jonathan Brearley said his organisation was working with energy companies to help them assist customers through what will prove to be a tough winter.

Households will not pay more than 34p per unit of electricity they use and 10.3p for gas under the Government’s price cap which will last for two years.

But bills will still be twice what they were a year ago as Britons try to keep their homes warm. Figuring out how to use less energy while still staying comfortable will be important for millions of people this winter.

“All of us could be thinking about how to reduce our energy use where possible,” Mr Brearley told a conference organised by trade body Energy UK in London on Thursday.

“This is not only the most direct way to reduce our bills. It directly helps with security of supply, contributes to decarbonisation and saves money for the public finances.”

He said that innovation foundation Nesta recently launched a campaign to convince people to reduce their boiler’s flow temperature which can save cash without reducing the temperature inside homes.

“They claim that you can save roughly 9% on your gas bill if you do so and if many of us do this it could save £9 billion for His Majesty’s Treasury.”

Mr Brearley added: “Organisations such as the Energy Saving Trust recommend only having your heating on when required, turning off lights when you leave the room and switching devices off standby, for example.

“Ofgem is working with the energy sector and interested groups to help consumers navigate this information and we will shortly be launching a campaign to explain the support available, how to reduce energy consumption, and what customers should expect from their providers.”

