Search

13 Oct 2022

Markets likely to force Liz Truss into more U-turns, says Priti Patel

Markets likely to force Liz Truss into more U-turns, says Priti Patel

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 8:11 PM

Priti Patel has become the latest senior Tory to cause trouble for Liz Truss, after the former home secretary urged her party leader to stick to the 2019 manifesto.

The ex-Cabinet minister also suggested that the Prime Minister and her Chancellor will likely be forced by the markets into a further embarrassing U-turn on the mini-budget, amid speculation in Westminster that another reversal is imminent.

Ms Patel, who did not publicly back any candidate in the summer-long contest to replace Boris Johnson, told Sky News’ Beth Rigby Interviews programme that it was “vital” for Ms Truss to stick to the 2019 manifesto.

Last month’s tax-cutting mini-budget and the reversal of the ban on fracking have raised questions about how much stock can now be placed in the 2019 manifesto that swept Mr Johnson to a majority.

Nadine Dorries, another former Cabinet minister, had also been among those suggesting Ms Truss may need to seek a new mandate if she diverted too far from the 2019 manifesto.

Ms Patel, asked if Ms Truss should stick with those commitments from three years ago, said the Government was elected on that basis.

She added: “It is vital and it’s imperative that we continue to deliver on that.”

Ms Patel also added her voice to calls on the Government to ensure that the delayed Online Safety Bill passes into law.

In the same interview, she also suggested the Government could be forced into a further U-turn over the mini-budget.

Asked if Ms Truss’s commitment not to raise corporation tax should be reversed to calm the markets, she said: “There is an irony to this.

“In that market forces will probably dictate some of these changes now.

“The market is going to dictate this, primarily because we want to see stability. Stability is absolutely crucial, for everyone to carry on living their lives, for the institutions to function, but actually for the British people to have the stability that they need in their lives as well.

“And by that, as well, I mean mortgages, interest rates and all those crucial, crucial levers.”

She described the situation over the summer as “chaotic” as Ms Truss slugged it with Rishi Sunak, but insisted that the party needs to “come together”.

She said: “We do have to come together. We’ve got a clear vision and a clear mandate for the country. It’s important that we rally behind that and just start delivering it.”

Ms Patel also spoke about her own time as a politician in the interview, citing her personal experience of harassment.

She said: “I’ve had consistent levels of, I think, harassment and abuse. So harassment is just intimidation, unkind things that obviously are said to me.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media