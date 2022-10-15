Search

15 Oct 2022

SNP challenge Scottish Tories to back Liz Truss resignation calls

SNP challenge Scottish Tories to back Liz Truss resignation calls

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 3:15 PM

A senior SNP figure has challenged the Scottish Conservatives to “grow a backbone” and join calls for Prime Minister Liz Truss to resign.

Mhairi Black, shadow secretary for Scotland, said Ms Truss’s premiership is “over” following a week of turmoil in the Conservative Party which saw Jeremy Hunt replace Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor on Friday – the fourth person to hold the position since July.

Ms Black said the Prime Minister is “running on borrowed time”.

“It is therefore on the Scottish Tories to end their silence, grow a backbone and call for her to go,” she added.

“The Prime Minister has driven the UK to the brink of a recession and left the housing market on the verge of crashing – all within weeks of taking office.

“Sacking the clueless Chancellor will not cut it.

“Despite knowing their colleagues at Westminster have zero respect for them, by calling for the Prime Minister to resign at least the Scottish Tories would earn some respect from colleagues and voters in Scotland.

“This shambolic Tory-made economic crisis has once again shown why Scotland needs to break free from the shackles of this outdated, dysfunctional Westminster system.

“With independence, we can escape the chaos of Westminster control for good and rid ourselves of Tory governments once and for all.”

The Scottish Conservatives refused to say whether they will back calls for Ms Truss to quit, saying the focus should be on giving reassurance to the markets.

A party spokesman said: “The absolute priority at the moment is ensuring economic stability and providing reassurance to the markets.

“The Prime Minister acknowledged that with her announcement on Friday. She and the new Chancellor are now focused on regaining the confidence of the markets.”

Earlier on Saturday, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said Ms Truss should not be in office for “one day longer”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media